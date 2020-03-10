Forms for Pennsylvania’s Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program for the 2019 tax year are now available, and state Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Richland Township, said on Tuesday that his office staff can provide free assistance in filling them out.
Representatives from Langerholc’s office will be available to assist from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Johnstown Senior Activity Center, 550 Main St., downtown; from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Ebensburg Senior Activity Center, 209 N. Julian St.; from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 18 at the East Hills Senior Activity Center, 1425 Scalp Ave., Johnstown; and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 24 at Graystone Court Villas, 375 Theatre Drive, Johnstown.
Assistance is also available at Langerholc’s offices during regular office hours.
The rebate program benefits eligible Pennsylvanians who are 65 or older, widows and widowers who are 50 or older and people with disabilities who are 18 or older. The income limit is $35,000 per year for homeowners and $15,000 annually for renters; half of Social Security income is excluded. The maximum standard rebate is $650.
“The rebates normally are distributed by the Department of Revenue beginning July 1, so the sooner forms are filed, the sooner eligible residents will receive their money,” Langerholc said. “My staff can help with completing the forms or answer any questions that folks have.”
