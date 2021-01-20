Calls for unity and respect for the office of president came from some prominent local, state and federal political leaders following the inauguration of Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Wednesday.
Biden became president and Harris vice president following an election that former President Donald Trump, a Republican, alleged was stolen, a raid on the U.S. Capitol by a group of his supporters and his impeachment, all of which occurred against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Two of Pennsylvania’s most prominent Democrats – Gov. Tom Wolf and U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr. – offered their own thoughts about the inauguration in context of recent historic events.
“Exactly two weeks ago, terrorists stormed the Capitol and attempted to undermine the will of the American people as expressed through their votes in a free, fair and lawful election,” Casey said.
“Today, American democracy prevailed when Joe Biden was sworn in as our nation’s 46th president and Kamala Harris made history as the first woman and Black woman of South Asian descent to become vice president. During his address, President Biden laid out a vision to heal our nation, contain the COVID-19 pandemic and build our economy back better. It’s now time for us to get things done on behalf of working families.”
Wolf said: “The inauguration of a new president is a time of hope and promise in our nation. It is a moment of great change, but also one of great possibility, and hope for a better future. It is a time for bold vision and strong leadership.
“This inauguration day was more solemn than we are accustomed to, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the despicable attack that took place at the Capitol on Jan. 6. Our nation is certainly facing unprecedented challenges in this moment, but I know that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will rise to meet the challenge of these turbulent times. I look forward to working with them as they guide our nation forward into a brighter future.”
U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, a Republican, commended Biden “for his call for national unity, and his assurance to those who did not support him that he will nevertheless be president for all Americans.”
“I urge the president to follow through on this commitment by working with members of Congress from both sides of the aisle to pursue policies that will lead to peace and prosperity for all Americans,” Toomey said. “I am praying for President Biden and his success in leading our country forward.”
Former Pennsylvania Republican Party Chairman Robert Gleason, from Westmont, said respect for the presidency must exist even where there are differences.
“I value the office, and I’m very respectful of the office, and I support the office no matter who is in there,” Gleason said.
“That’s where I am. I think, as Americans, we need to do that, to be supportive of the office. We don’t have to agree with his policies. And we won’t probably. They’ll be a lot of discourse over the coming months about his policies. But the electors voted for him and he became the president.
“However, there are still a lot of people around the country who feel that the election was not up and up, and that the election was not fair, and that there were irregularities that cost the president the election. But, having said that, at the end of the day, it was certified by the electors and so we have to support the office of president.”
U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair, 13th Congressional District, said there is “more that unites the American people than divides us,” adding that “this is the time to build national unity as we work together to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic, rebuild our economy, and restore our communities.”
