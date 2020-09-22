HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania’s new state-run Affordable Care Act health insurance marketplace will debut Nov. 1.
The new system, dubbed Pennie, is intended to enable the state to offer lower-cost insurance than customers have been able to get from the Affordable Care Act insurance offered by the healthcare.gov website run by the federal government, said Jessica Altman, Pennsylvania insurance commissioner.
This “is really a landmark moment in health care and access to health care in Pennsylvania,” Altman said.
About 5.8% of Pennsylvanians lacked health insurance in 2019, according to data released last week by the U.S. Census Bureau. Nationally, 9.2% of Americans are uninsured, according to the Census.
The uninsured rates both in the state and nationally have dropped significantly since the Affordable Care Act became law in 2010, the Census report found. In 2010, 10.2% of Pennsylvanians and 15.5% of Americans lacked health insurance.
The move to launch a state-run marketplace at pennie.com was spurred by a 2019 state law. State officials believe that the state will be able to run its marketplace at lower cost than the federal government does, Altman said.
The savings left over – because the state operates the marketplace – will then be used to fund a reinsurance program that subsidizes the cost of insurance to lower premiums, she said.
“My Administration has made it a priority to ensure all Pennsylvanians have health care that is accessible and affordable, and it is my hope that Pennie, as our state-based health insurance marketplace, works to make that priority a reality,” Gov. Tom Wolf said.
“I encourage Pennsylvanians to explore their health insurance options with Pennie.”
Pennsylvanians can begin shopping for health and dental coverage through Pennie at the start of Open Enrollment on Nov. 1, 2020. This year, Pennie extended the 2021 Open Enrollment Period which will run from Nov. 1, 2020, through Jan. 15, 2021. Pennsylvanians currently enrolled through HealthCare.gov will be transitioned to Pennie for their 2021 coverage.
The new marketplace will help customers determine if they qualify for financial assistance to lower their premium costs, and officials say that the vast majority of people using the insurance marketplace will find that they qualify for the help, said Zachary W. Sherman, Pennie executive director.
Sherman came from Rhode Island’s marketplace, HealthSource RI, to serve as the first executive director of Pennie.
“Affordability is one of the largest barriers prohibiting people from accessing quality coverage and through the Pennsylvania Reinsurance Program, Pennie will generate millions in premiums savings for individual market customers,” he said.
Sherman said that as a rule of thumb, an individual with an annual income under $51,000 would qualify for financial breaks on the premium insurance costs, and a family of four with less than $105,000 in annual income would qualify for the help.
