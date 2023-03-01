JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A wave of a few thousand people have descended upon the 1st Summit Arena@ Cambria County War Memorial for the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling Junior High State Championships.
They started arriving Thursday and many won't leave town until Sunday, after having generated an estimated $2 million economic impact for Johnstown and the wider Cambria County region, according to The Greater Johnstown/Cambria County Convention & Visitors Bureau.
They've filled hotel rooms as far as Somerset and Indiana counties. Over the next few days, they'll fill gas tanks to travel to the arena, pool together in the closest eateries to the arena during breaks in action. They'll go to grocery stores for healthy snacks for the wrestlers, and bars will likely see many exhausted parents in the evenings.
Although the championships have been held at the arena for seven years, the bid to host the event is another a competition that must be won each year against other venues statewide.
This year, The Greater Johnstown/Cambria County Convention & Visitors Bureau continues its streak of winning bids for the 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial to host the championships.
The competition is one of top three biggest sports events that happen in Cambria County each year, said Nicole Waligora, sports travel program coordinator with the Greater Johnstown/Cambria County Convention & Visitors Bureau.
And the contest among cities to host the estimated 800 wrestlers and their families comes down to how they sell their venues, hotels and restaurants.
"The bid parameters included everything from facility details to hotel details, how many restaurants we have downtown – They want a variety of experiences and eateries of that nature, everything from fine dining, fast food and sports bars and everything in between," she said.
With rooms in the range of $115 to $150 a night, virtually all hotel rooms in Cambria County are booked for Thursday through Sunday for the championships.
"Every hotel room in the county is booked for this weekend, and we have overflow out to Somerset and Indiana counties," Waligora said. "In Cambria, we have about 700 rooms; when you stretch to Somerset and Indiana, it's more than 2,000 rooms."
More than 30 miles from Johnstown, the Days Inn by Wyndham Somerset has multiple rooms booked by wrestlers, said assistant General Manager Casey Patel. However, some have canceled reservations, presumably finding rooms closer to Johnstown, he said.
"We did get some business out of it," he said.
Jessica Regotti and her family are traveling from Allegheny County for her son, Zachary, 14, who is participating in the competition along with six teammates from Moon Area School District.
Hotels have been booked since coaches started talking about the tournament a couple months ago, she said.
"This is an extremely highly regarded tournament," she said. "It was already too late to get a hotel at that point (January), so you try to find an Airbnb, and there's nothing. I reached out to a personal contact with an unlisted Airbnb in the Cambria City neighborhood."
Others on the Moon Area team settled for commuting about an hour to competition at the arena from residences of friends as far as Monroeville and Blairsville, said coach Bo Muraco, who has coached in the tournament about a dozen times.
It's a safe bet that each of the approximate 800 wrestlers is accompanied by three or four friends or family members, Waligora said.
"I would say the economic impact will be $2 million including food, hotels, gas. ... We haven't done a recent study on it, but three years ago we ran the numbers through a reputable program from a professional association we belong to and it was $1.5 million, so with increase in participants and prices, it's probably around $2 million," Waligora said.
The championship crowd will naturally pour into Scott’s by Dam tavern, about 500 feet from the arena at 327 Market St., where owner Scott McLachlan has been serving food and drinks for 31 years.
“The whole town is going to make money, no doubt about it,” McLachlan said. “People who run the tournament know we are here. We are going to get our share no matter what.”
As places nearest the arena fill up, people will likely venture farther out, finding other restaurants via Google. Pat Martella, owner of Stadium Pub and Grill, 101 Washington St., is depending on it.
He established the pub three years ago to be part of the revitalization of the city, he said, but he doesn't advertise with the visitor's bureau. For a crowd to migrate from the wrestling tournament to his establishment, about a half mile away from the arena, would boost his business, he said.
"You can get hundreds of people in town looking to get something to eat at the same time," he said. “They come in waves. It’s a great thing for small businesses when they bring these things in.”
Over the years, people revisit the same businesses.
The Holiday Inn Express and Suites, 1440 Scalp Ave., is seeing familiar faces, General Manager Melissa Bird said.
"I'm oversold," she said. "We have a waiting list. We could definitely use another hotel or two for weekends like this. It's a good problem to have."
