State Rep. Frank Burns encourages high school seniors to apply for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives Scholarship, which awards two students each year a four-year scholarship to assist with education costs.
Students must have a grade point average of at least 3.0 to be eligible. Other factors include commitment to community, leadership qualities, extracurricular activities and financial need.
Applicants will be required to submit an essay on “how the state’s government can adapt to ensure it will respond to the needs of students in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and current recession,” Burns said.
Students can find more information and apply for the scholarship online through the Foundation for Enhancing Communities, which administers the scholarship program, at www.tfec.org/wp-content/uploads/HouseOfReps_OnePageSummary.pdf.
The deadline to apply for the scholarship is March 1.
