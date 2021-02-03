Pennsylvania Highlands Community College will host an in-person open house at all its facilities at 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. Feb. 15.
Visitors will learn about the school’s degree programs, coursework, financial assistance and transfer options. They will also hear about campus activities, clubs and athletics.
As an added incentive, prospective students will be eligible to win a 2021-22 tuition voucher, good for a $250 discount, if they complete a survey.
Interested individuals can register online at www.pennhighlands.edu/openhouse.
Walk-ins are not permitted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
