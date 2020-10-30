EBENSBURG – Robert Sekerak, regional site director for the Pennsylvania Highlands Community College Ebensburg and Somerset campuses, said the recent renovations in Ebensburg aimed at “right-sizing” the facility.
“We just want people to know that we are in the community and ready to serve the Ebensburg area,” he added.
Penn Highlands has had a campus at 881 Hills Plaza along Route 22 for the past 16 years, and in that time, it has remained the same for the most part.
But now the layout of the building has been updated to provide more of a “college feel,” Sekerak said.
That includes losing one classroom for faculty offices, adding a dedicated early childhood education room, faculty area, student lounge, developing lab areas and a slew of other improvements.
The entire facility will be receiving new furniture early next year and director of Marketing and Communications Raymond Weible Jr. said new art will be hung on the walls as well.
Other improvements made throughout the months include areas set aside for future crime scene recreation the criminal justice students will use and a workspace for the education majors.
Renovations didn’t take place solely on the inside, though.
The front of the building received a new coat of paint and a new sign in order to be more of an attraction from the highway.
“It’s just pretty cool to see the progression,” Sekerak said.
The site director is a graduate of the college and attended the Ebensburg campus.
Observing the improvements is exciting for him.
To celebrate all that was done at the campus, a ribbon cutting and reopening ceremony was held Monday.
Faculty members, individuals from the board of trustees and elected officials were in attendance.
“We always want to serve this community as best we can and we believe these strategic renovations and enhanced branding and marketing of the Ebensburg center will do that,” President Steve Nunez said.
“This facility has the opportunity to serve more than just Ebensburg; it has the ability to provide access to affordable education to the entire northern portion of Cambria County. This fresh start for Ebensburg is just the beginning of a stronger outreach effort.”
Weible added that the renovations are “very advantageous” not just for the college but for the community as well.
