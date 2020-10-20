The Pennsylvania Highlands Community College board of trustees unanimously approved several updates to the group’s by-laws at Tuesdays meeting.
Steve Nunez, college president, read through the changes to the members that were recommended by a special committee.
“It’s been a satisfying experience walking through the by-laws,” Nunez said.
The goal of the revisions was to clarify the language to be more succinct, assure the practice of the board is carried out how the by-laws are written and make structural or organizational changes to allow the trustees to be more efficient and effective.
Proposed changes to the laws included an increase to the county trustees’ terms, such as those from Blair and Huntingdon counties, from two to three years, student trustee role clarification and increasing the officer terms to two-year increments.
Also amended were the requirements to be an officer.
Trustees will now have to serve at least 11 months on the board before being nominated as an officer and an individual will have to serve at least two years to be considered for the chairperson’s role.
A public relations officer position was created as well.
Additionally, the officers are now going to be linked to specific committees to serve as the chair of that group.
Nunez noted that members should consider the trustees’ skills when considering nominations for officers and how those skills could lend themselves to certain committees.
Other items considered in the recommendations were codification of actions the board already does, Nunez said.
Alan Cashaw, trustee, questioned if the amendments could be adopted during Tuesday’s meeting since that was when the adjustments were presented.
After a quick check of the by-laws, Nunez and chairperson Greg Winger assured him that everything was OK.
“I think this is a well-needed, very timely update regarding our by-laws,” Winger said.
