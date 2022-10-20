Pennsylvania Highlands Community College will hold admissions and athletics open houses at its Richland, Ebensburg, Somerset, Blair and Huntingdon campuses at 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. Nov. 10.
Attendees will learn about the school and its opportunities, including academic programs and coursework, transfer options and athletics.
Information on student life and financial aid also will be presented.
Faculty and current students will be on hand to discuss their personal experiences.
Additionally, prospective students will be eligible to win a 2023-24 tuition voucher, good for a $250 discount, if they complete a survey while at the open houses.
To RSVP, visit www.pennhighlands.edu/openhouse.
