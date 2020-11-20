Pennsylvania Highlands Community College has released a new mobile app to help keep students, faculty and staff connected with the school.
The app, myPEAK, is available for free on both the Apple and Google Play stores.
It’ll primarily be used to provide access to college-related information, including student services, email, the self-service portal for class registration and grades.
Additionally, push notifications will allow administrators to communicate news and announcements to users in real time.
