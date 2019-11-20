The board of trustees of Pennsylvania Highlands Community College on Wednesday announced that they have selected an Illinois community college administrator to become the school’s next president.
Steve Nunez, vice president of academics and student services at Sauk Valley Community College in Dixon, Illinois, will become the Richland Township-based community college’s fifth president on Jan. 6.
The board of trustees “welcomes Dr. Nunez’s leadership as we enter a new chapter at Penn Highlands Community College,” according to a press release issued Wednesday afternoon.
Nunez will fill the position previously held by Walter Asonevich, who was suspended in mid-October in response to social media comments that Penn Highlands’ board of trustees said were “unprofessional, demeaning and offensive.” Shortly afterward, Asonevich submitted his resignation, effective Nov. 1. The search for his replacement had been ongoing even before that controversy, as he had previously announced his intent to retire in 2020.
In one case, Asonevich responded to a Facebook post that showed Sarah Huckabee Sanders, former press secretary for President Donald Trump, holding a child with the comment: “I am only the third woman and the first mom to ever be the White House press secretary. And yet women attack me relentlessly, instead of being proud that we have more women doing those types of jobs.” Asonevich replied: “Perhaps it is because so very few of us realized you were a woman?”
Also, in response to a post about an article headlined “Fox News Poll: Record support for Trump impeachment,” Asonevich quoted a joke by talk show host Seth Meyers – “Damn, and that’s a Fox News poll. So you know they only called landlines, CB radios and V.F.W. halls.”
Nunez holds an associate degree from Southwest Virginia Community College in Cedar Bluff, Virginia, bachelor’s and master’s degrees in biology from Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia, and a doctorate of education in community college leadership from Ferris State University in Big Rapids, Michigan. During his career at Sauk Valley Community College, he spent 16 years as a professor in the school’s biology department and six years in various administrative positions, according to the Illinois school’s website.
In Wednesday’s press release, the board of trustees said he “brings a deep personal and professional background in community college education, along with an engaging personality and enthusiasm for the position.”
“I am truly honored to be selected as the next president of Pennsylvania Highlands Community College,” Nunez said in the press release. “I am excited to work with our community, as well as with the faculty and staff at the college, to celebrate the last 25 years and to plan and set the stage for the next 25 years of success.”
