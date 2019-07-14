Pennsylvania is rolling the dice again on a satellite casino auction, aiming to see if developers want to add a sixth “mini-casino” in the state.
The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board voted to hold a Sept. 4 auction – the first in more than a year.
Through a biding process, groups licensed to operate Pennsylvania’s original casinos are able to bid on licenses to operate ones up to 750 slot machines and 30 table games.
With minimum bidding set at $7.5 million, developers have spent as much as $50 million for the rights to open the facilities – the closest proposed one being in the Greensburg area, an hour’s drive to the west of Johnstown. Guidelines restrict them from being built within 25 miles of their larger counterparts, taking many communities out of the mix. Others have exercised their right to prohibit the development of casinos in their communities.
An investment group called Nittany Gaming LLC has already publicly shown interest in developing a casino in College Township, Centre County, signing a lease option agreement to develop a project inside an anchor of the Nittany Mall. It’s not known if there are other potential suitors interested in developing casinos in that region or anywhere else across the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.