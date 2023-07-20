HOLLSOPPLE, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission will host introduction to kayaking workshops at 4 and 6 p.m. Aug. 11 at Medium Pavilion 2, Quemahoning Family Recreation Area, Quemahoning Dam Road, Hollsopple.
Attendees 12 and older will learn basic kayaking skills, legal requirements and safety considerations.
Equipment will be provided.
Preregistration is required at www.FishandBoat.com.
Information: 814-443-9841.
