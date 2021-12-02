The 2022 Pennsylvania Farm Show will be brought back in person in January in Harrisburg after the COVID-19 pandemic forced changes to the 2020 and 2021 shows, organizers said.
The show is expected to feature nearly 6,000 animals, 12,000 competitive events and exhibits.
“We’re very excited to meet in person again. There’s a story around every corner,” said Shannon Powers, press secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. “There’s literally a million square feet of stories of the people in Pennsylvania agriculture, from Cambria County and all around the state – and the Farm Show is the most exciting time to meet those people up close and personal and see what they do, see them strut their stuff, whether it’s on a stage or in the big craft brew competition or in a culinary demonstration.”
The 2022 show runs from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily Jan. 8 through Jan. 15, except on Jan. 9, when the show runs 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Jan. 15, when it opens at 8 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m.
The food court in the Expo Hall will be open from noon to 9 p.m. Jan. 7. No other areas or events are open to the public that day.
This year’s farm show will feature a variety of new foods in the food court, including pierogies made with Pennsylvania-grown potatoes, a variety of treats made with mushrooms, and a number of other dishes created by chefs from across the commonwealth.
Powers said that some elements of last year’s virtual show will continue to be incorporated into the in-person event. She said that includes “Butter Up” – the show’s social media butter sculpture contest – and an online map of the vendors that appear at the show.
More information on this year’s farm show is available at farmshow.pa.gov/pafarmshow.
