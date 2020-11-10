Pennsylvania Department of Corrections officials will recognize 293 employees who serve or have served in the United States military by presenting them with “I SERVED” lapel pins, they announced this week.
The recognitions are being coordinated through Gov. Tom Wolf’s “Pennsylvania State Employee Military Recognition Campaign,” which was implemented through executive order in June 2019, according to a Department of Corrections press release.
