JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a Code Red Air Quality Action Day for the entire commonwealth, including the Greater Johnstown region, for Friday due to smoke from Canadian wildfires.
A Code Red means that “young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema and bronchitis, are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should avoid outdoor activities, and everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion,” according to a press release sent out by the DEP.
The DEP added: “Conditions will likely be worse in the morning as a natural weather phenomenon called an atmospheric inversion will keep smoke-filled air closer to the surface and prevent air from higher elevations to mix with air closer to the ground.”
Up-to-date conditions can be followed at airnow.gov.
