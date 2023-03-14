CLYMER, Pa. – All 68 members of the Penns Manor Education Association voted in favor of the tentative agreement with Penns Manor Area School District on Monday.
"PMEA is proud of the improvements made in this contract that will help to not only retain the talented and dedicated teachers who already work here, but will also increase the appeal of working in this district for new educators," a Pennsylvania State Education Association release said.
The new contract will be retroactive to Aug. 2 and expire on July 31, 2026.
Changes include maintaining family health care coverage for all members, with teachers now covering 50% toward the deductible; an average wage increase of 2.86% throughout four years; and reduction of the early retirement rate by $10,000, from $70,000 across five years to $60,000.
Another new provision is increased starting pay for new hires. According to the PSEA release, teachers at Penns Manor will now be offered a $50,000 starting salary.
