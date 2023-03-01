CLYMER, Pa. – Teachers at Penns Manor Area School District are still on strike as of Wednesday.
The group's walk-out began Monday after more than a year of negotiations with the the school board and superintendent did not result in a new contract.
"The Penns Manor Education Association is out on strike for the third day in a row, walking the picket line in the rain or shine," a Pennsylvania State Education Association release said on Wednesday.
The picket line is set to continue for the remainder of the week.
On Monday evening, the district held an informational session that was open to the public to discuss the inner-workings of the bargaining sessions.
During that event, the topics of proposed adjustments to coaching and extracurricular stipends, health care, early retirement pay, salaries and more were addressed, according to a slideshow posted at www.pennsmanor.org.
Within this report were details countering some of the union's claims, such as with hospitalization.
The slideshow lists the district's proposed spousal exclusion, which applies to seven PMEA members, not all, and the concern that employee's children's coverage might be next on the chopping block if unfounded.
Other information ranged from a reportedly declining student population at Penns Manor to the district's responsibility to the Pennsylvania Public School Employees' Retirement System
Additionally, the slideshow states the district is willing to agree to the union's salary proposal – 2.90%, 2.85%, 2.80% and 2.75% throughout the next four years – and all prior tentative agreements.
However, there needs to be more "relief in the area of health care and early retirement incentive."
As for the stipends, Annie Briscoe, PSEA region advocacy coordinator, said school officials at Monday's gathering clapped back on the union's suggestion.
District information states PMEA suggested decreases in coaching and extracurricular stipends in order to make up for increased health care costs for educators.
"It's not as if PMEA wanted to cut back money in any area, but we were forced to look at other areas where we could produce some savings if this really is about the money," Briscoe said in the release. "The district made it clear they’re worried about who's going to want to coach here if the coaching stipend is reduced. Our concern is who's going to want to teach here if our benefits are reduced?"
She said the public comment section of Monday's meeting was overwhelmingly supportive of the teachers, and those who spoke shared their "concern over the district's insistence on holding up progress at the table through cuts to health care."
The PSEA release says, "Since the Monday meeting, PMEA extended dates to meet and negotiate with the district in coordination with the labor mediator."
The teacher's union is waiting for a response, according to the statement.
While the strike continues, classes at Penns Manor will be canceled.
District representatives have not responded to repeated contact from The Tribune-Democrat seeking comment.
