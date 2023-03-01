CLYMER, Pa. – Teachers at Penns Manor Area School District were still on strike Wednesday.
The group’s walk-out began Monday after more than a year of negotiations with the school board and superintendent did not result in a new contract.
“The Penns Manor Education Association is out on strike for the third day in a row, walking the picket line in the rain or shine,” a Pennsylvania State Education Association press release said on Wednesday.
The picket line is set to continue for the rest of the week.
The school district held a public informational session Monday to discuss the inner workings of the bargaining sessions. District officials discussed proposed adjustments to coaching and extracurricular stipends, health care, early retirement pay, salaries and other topics, according to a slideshow posted at www.pennsmanor.org.
Within the slideshow were details countering some of the union’s claims on topics including hospitalization insurance.
The slideshow said the district’s proposed spousal exclusion applies to seven PMEA members, not all, and listed as unfounded the concern that employees’ children’s coverage might be next on the chopping block.
The slideshow noted the declining student population at Penns Manor and the district’s responsibility to the Pennsylvania Public School Employees’ Retirement System.
Additionally, the slideshow stated that the district is willing to agree to the union’s salary proposal – 2.90%, 2.85%, 2.80% and 2.75% throughout the next four years – and all prior tentative agreements. However, there needs to be more “relief in the area of health care and early retirement incentive,” district officials said.
District information states that the union suggested decreases in coaching and extracurricular stipends in order to make up for increased health care costs for educators.
As for the stipend decreases, Annie Briscoe, PSEA region advocacy coordinator, said school officials at Monday’s gathering pushed back on the union’s suggestion.
“It’s not as if PMEA wanted to cut back money in any area, but we were forced to look at other areas where we could produce some savings if this really is about the money,” Briscoe said in the release. “The district made it clear they’re worried about, ‘Who’s going to want to coach here if the coaching stipend is reduced?’ Our concern is, ‘Who’s going to want to teach here if our benefits are reduced?’ ”
She said the public comment section of Monday’s meeting was overwhelmingly supportive of the teachers and that those who spoke shared their “concern over the district’s insistence on holding up progress at the table through cuts to health care.”
The PSEA release says, “Since the Monday meeting, PMEA extended dates to meet and negotiate with the district in coordination with the labor mediator.” The teacher’s union is waiting for a response, according to the statement.
While the strike continues, classes at Penns Manor will be canceled.
District representatives have not responded to repeated requests for comment from The Tribune-Democrat.
