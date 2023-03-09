CLYMER, Pa. – Nearly two weeks after the Penns Manor Education Association's strike started, the teachers and Penns Manor Area School District's leaders reached a tentative agreement at a meeting on Thursday.
Teachers will return to the classroom and classes will begin again on Friday.
"I'm just very, very happy we were able to get this resolved today," school board vice president and negotiating committee chairwoman Jill Eckenrode said.
Pennsylvania State Education Association officials reported that the teachers "can't wait to see their students back in their classrooms" on Friday and described the agreement as the "true spirit of collaboration."
"Everyone was so ecstatic," PSEA Region Advocacy Coordinator Annie Briscoe said about the deal, adding that when union members gathered at strike headquarters on Thursday, there were cheers, tears and a lot of good emotions.
Negotiations between the groups have taken place for more than a year, but had not resulted in a new contract – the existing agreement ended in July 2022.
When the talks stalled at the end of February, the teachers' union alerted the school officials of their intention to participate in a walkout.
On Feb. 27, nearly all 68 members of the union formed a picket line across the street from the Penns Manor complex in Clymer.
Eckenrode said she couldn't get into specifics about the deal before the teachers' ratification vote on Monday, but noted that both sides compromised to reach this point.
Two points of contention between the parties were health care and early retirement. The Penns Manor school board had proposed to introduce a spousal exclusion on hospitalization insurance for seven teachers and to reduce or sunset the existing terms of the teachers' retirement benefits.
The PMEA repeatedly rejected both suggestions, stating that they need to maintain what they already have and want to make sure future teachers hired in the district have the same benefits.
School leaders have cited a decreasing student population and rising health care costs, as well as other increased expenses, as the reasoning behind the suggested cuts.
On Tuesday, the two groups met at the bargaining table again, where the district provided new proposals – which Eckenrode previously stated didn't include the spousal exclusion anymore – and added possible raises in starting salaries for new hires and a new approach to retirement.
PMEA said in a release that day that they needed to do more research before revisiting the matter on Thursday, when the deal was ultimately struck.
Briscoe said a lot of elements had to come together to reach the tentative deal, from the solidarity of the members and the support of the community to the collaboration with district leaders.
Eckenrode said having reached a tentative agreement is a relief and she thinks the agreement is a fair deal for both sides.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.