ARMAGH, Pa. – Students and officials from Penns Manor Area School District are being roundly lauded for an act of generosity that will enable United High School band members to take a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Florida.
Just days ago, that opportunity appeared to have been lost when it was discovered money raised for the musical journey was missing, a situation that is being investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police.
United administrators were forced to cancel the trip, which had been years in the planning.
But then, the Penns Manor band and school administrators invited the United students to join them for their upcoming performance at Universal Studios Florida, near Disney World. It is the same trip and show United had planned to do.
United gladly accepted, and now some of the older band members, who will be paying their own way, will join the Penns Manor trip from April 10-15.
“We just had the idea of inviting them along so that their juniors and seniors wouldn’t lose out on this opportunity,” Penns Manor band director Paul Rode said.
“We all just made it through this pandemic, and the kids have lost a tremendous amount of opportunities because of that time period. This was one thing that maybe we could help save for them.”
Penns Manor had reserved two buses, but only needed one, so plenty of seats were available.
Rode presented the proposal to Penns Manor officials, who immediately backed the plan.
“We’re happy that we’re able to take an unfortunate situation and have them not miss out,” Penns Manor Area High School Principal Michelle Dolges said.
“We’re more than happy to include them. When we shared the news with our band, they were happy to include them and our kids were excited to have them join us.”
A previous Tribune-Democrat article about Penns Manor’s generosity received numerous comments on the newspaper’s Facebook page.
Descriptions such as “selfless,” “compassionate,” “wonderful,” “fabulous” and “giving” were common.
“Prayers answered!!!” posted a person identified as Donna Marino. “It’s nice to see ‘neighbors’ helping ‘neighbors’. This is a great example of caring. Thank you Penns Manor for helping make this long-awaited trip a reality for these fine young people. God Bless You All!!”
Janell Butterly wrote: “Shout out to Penns Manor!! It’s awesome when someone steps up to help kids in a tough situation!”
Connie Roles Ringler added: “Proud to be Penns Manor alumni and (past) Band Booster President. Makes my heart happy to see PM step up.”
United officials expressed thanks in a statement sent our earlier this week.
“In this era of polarization and division around us there may be no better lesson about the actual good which is achieved by cooperation, trust, support and caring,” according to United’s release. “We thank both School Boards, especially the Penns Manor Board, The PM Music Boosters, the Band Directors, the communities, the parents who have shuffled schedules and the teachers who rearrange lessons. Most of all we thank the students, our future, who are learning that you can compete, can have differences but can achieve the most wonderful solutions when you work together. As the commercial says, ‘What are we going to do next?’ ‘The Band veterans are going to Disney World!’ ”
United students will pay for the trip with a combination of funds that were still in the account, additional fundraising, contributions expected from a future GoFundMe campaign and money advanced by the district if needed.
