CLYMER, Pa. – Although members of the Penns Manor Education Association and Penns Manor Area School District officials met to negotiate on Friday, the gathering was unsuccessful in producing a new teacher contract.
The two groups met at 10 a.m. and reportedly discussed a new collective bargaining agreement for several hours.
Because no deal was struck, the teachers will be back on the picket line on Monday.
Another negotiating session is scheduled for Tuesday.
Until a new agreement is approved, classes at Penns Manor will be canceled.
