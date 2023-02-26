CLYMER, Pa. – Although two additional bargaining agreements were held in the past three days, classes at Penns Manor Area School District have been canceled on Monday as the educators start a planned strike.
The Penns Manor Education Association met with the superintendent and school board on Friday and Saturday in attempts to resolve outstanding issues, such as health care coverage, but the groups did not reach an agreement.
"All classes at the Penns Manor Area School District will be canceled consistent with those days in which the teacher strike is ongoing," a district message issued Sunday says.
Annie Briscoe, Pennsylvania State Education Association Region Advocacy Coordinator, noted that the district proposed rolling back spousal coverage for medical and hospitalization insurance, despite teachers suggestions they pay more into their plans.
"It's like a sucker punch to see the reductions in benefits the district is proposing, especially after our members have sacrificed so much through COVID to keep this school open to serve our students and our school district families," Briscoe said in a statement. "Our teachers took on additional work without additional pay – and never blinked an eye – to meet the increasing needs of our students. And the district's proposal continues to underestimate our members' worth."
According to a Penns Manor fact sheet on the district website, PMASD "currently provides each teacher with a qualified high deductible health plan for Penns Manor Area teachers, their spouse and their dependents" and "P.M.A.S.D. pays 100% of the medical insurance premium cost plus 75% of each teacher's medical insurance plan's deductible."
Additionally, the district says the "cost for medical hospitalization insurance coverage has increased over 25% the past two years, which amounts to a $500,000 increase," and this year the district will pay $2,288,152 for that insurance.
Briscoe said the Penns Manor proposal would eliminate spouses who work in other school districts – "not something our teachers can accept, as it diminishes our current benefits and could lead to further cuts."
She has previously stated that from a union perspective, it is important during negotiations to uphold existing terms while building on the current or previous contract, not relinquish aspects of a standing bargaining agreement.
"Maintaining benefits includes the ability to keep family health care, which teachers already contribute toward by paying part of the required annual deductible, and to keep early retirement incentive language in the contract, which the teachers agreed to significantly reduce in previous rounds of bargaining – resulting in long-term savings for the district," Briscoe said.
PMEA has met informally and formally with Superintendent Daren Johnston and board members since January 2022.
The negotiations – 17 sessions as of Saturday – are part of why the educators have decided to strike, which was authorized by all 68 members in November.
The length of the walk-out will be determined by the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
Additionally, Penns Manor students enrolled at the Indiana County Technology Center will continue to attend classes there and the "Penns Manor Area School District and its board of school directors are hopeful that all previously scheduled and planned athletics, programs and activities can carry on as scheduled in the best interest of the students," according to district information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.