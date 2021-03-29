PennDOT announced on Friday that preservation work will begin Thursday on the bridge carrying Lake Road over the South Fork of the Little Conemaugh River in Croyle Township, Cambria County.
Two separate detours will be used for this bridge, a five-mile detour for cars and a separate detour for buses and recreational vehicles. The detours are anticipated to be in place until approximately May 14.
Work on another bridge along Foster Road in White Township, Cambria County, is anticipated to begin in late April. Traffic at this structure will utilize a 2.6-mile detour.
PennDOT will issue more details closer to the closure.
All work on this $812,218 project is expected to be completed by August. Work is weather-dependent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.