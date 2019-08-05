PennDOT will display its plans to replace a bridge that carries state Route 601 (Seanor Road) over Shade Creek in Paint Township at an open house from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Paint Township Municipal Building, 1741 Basin Drive, Windber.
The purpose of the meeting is to provide the public an opportunity to review and comment on the proposed project, which will include the replacement of the existing bridge and minor roadway approach work.
Representatives of PennDOT and the project team will be available to answer questions and receive comments regarding the project.
