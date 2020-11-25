HARRISBURG – The state Department of Transportation is warning that hundreds of road and bridge projects could be paused on Dec. 1 if the agency doesn’t find a way to fill a $600 million shortfall.
Work on the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway is among the biggest projects on a list of projects identified by PennDOT as “examples of projects that could be impacted” due to the shortfall caused by decreased gas tax revenue as fewer people were on the roads during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We will evaluate the exact impact moving forward if no solution is reached,” said Alexis Campbell, a PennDOT spokeswoman.
PennDOT’s list identifies paving work on the northern section of the Thruway and work on the new bridge over the Susquehanna River as being potentially paused until PennDOT figures out how to close that $600 million shortfall.
“That’s huge,” said state Sen. John Gordner, R-Columbia.
“That’s a project we’ve been talking about for 50 years and for them to give us 10 days notice is unacceptable,” he said.
PennDOT officials sought to get a provision tacked onto the state budget passed last week that would allow the agency to borrow the $600 million.
Because project costs are funded over multiple years, the price tag of the projects on PennDOTs targeted list far exceeds the amount of the current shortfall.
The list distributed to lawmakers includes more than 1,100 road and bridge projects.
The Thruway is one of 12 projects with a price tag of more than $100 million, including three projects in Philadelphia; two in Berks County; two in Bucks County; and one in each of Lackawanna, Dauphin, Pike and Washington counties.
PennDOT will have to stop hundreds of projects already underway and postpone other work, Transportation Secretary Yassmin Gramian told lawmakers in a hearing before the Senate transportation committee.
Lawmakers questioned why the agency didn’t provide more warning before seeking to get the borrowing authorization added as budget negotiations were underway.
Gramian said she’s made clear for months that PennDOT is facing a transportation funding crisis, exacerbated by reduced gas tax revenue because fewer people were driving during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gordner and other lawmakers say that the agency had warned about its funding problems, but PennDOT officials hadn’t said anything about needing to borrow hundreds of millions of dollars until the middle of November.
“Saying ‘We’re short of money’ is different than saying, ‘We’re out of cash in two weeks and we’re shutting down the program,’ ” said state Sen. Kim Ward, the chairwoman of the Senate Transportation Committee.
Gramian said that PennDOT officials disclosed that they wanted to borrow the money by Nov. 10, and that a draft of one of the budget bills had indicated that the borrowing would be included.
“We realized we were not going to be able to carry on without borrowing,” Gramian said.
“We need to look into alternatives. The only alternative we see is borrowing.”
Gramian said the move would allow PennDOT to continue the construction projects without any new fees or tax increases.
State Rep. Mike Carroll, R-Luzerne, the Democratic chair of the House Transportation Committee, said that when the state’s five-month budget was passed in June, most state officials expected that there would be another round of federal stimulus before the state had to revisit the budget in November. If the federal government had delivered the stimulus funding, PennDOT wouldn’t be out of money, he said.
Campbell, the PennDOT spokeswoman, said the department has already taken steps to try to reduce costs in an attempt to avoid the need for the borrowing.
“We’ve been doing everything that we can to avoid cutting active projects,” she said.
“Earlier this year, we did withdraw bid advertisements for 19 projects, and seven projects that had been bid but had not yet moved into construction were canceled totaling about $92M of planned work,” Campbell said.
Carroll said that lawmakers could reconvene to pass legislation to allow PennDOT to borrow the money.
But Republican lawmakers are balking, saying that PennDOT still hasn’t satisfactorily explained their proposal.
The General Assembly has no more voting days scheduled in 2020. The two-year legislative session ends on Monday, and after that, lawmakers can’t reconvene until January.
Mike Straub, a spokesman for House Speaker Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster, said there are no plans to hold votes in November to address PennDOT’s funding shortfall.
House Republican leaders penned a letter to Treasurer Joe Torsella in which they maintain that state law would allow PennDOT to come up with the funding to make it through the end of 2020 by dipping into savings in other state accounts.
“PennDOT knew this was a problem and came to us with this gigantic request at the 11th hour of a difficult budget,” Straub said.
“The reason there is a revenue shortfall is due to a crisis of the administration’s own creation. After all, the administration shut down economic activity,” he said.
Torsella said he hasn’t determined whether the state could close the shortfall by shifting funds as the House Republicans have proposed.
“I am committed to working with the Legislature to meet this urgent need. At this time, Treasury is working with PennDOT to gain a better understanding of the financial challenges at hand,” Torsella said.
“I will provide a written response to House leadership in the coming days.”
Gordner said PennDOT officials have indicated that they may be able to continue doing the work in December if they get a firm commitment from lawmakers to quickly approve the borrowing in January. However, at this point, PennDOT is still going to need to convince lawmakers before they get any such commitment, he said.
State Rep. Lynda Culver, R-Northumberland, said that legislative leaders are scheduled to meet with the Wolf administration next week to try to figure out how to come up with a short-term fix that doesn’t include PennDOT ceasing work on these projects.
She said that PennDOT’s move to seek the authorization to borrow the $600 million just came too late during the budget discussions.
“It did not give us time to discuss it as a body,” said Culver, a member of the House Transportation Committee. “That’s a tall order.”
Campbell said PennDOT is working with legislators to come up with a solution. However, she said the department believes borrowing makes sense.
“PennDOT has exhausted its options for shifting funds internally while keeping maintenance funding at an acceptable level, especially heading into the winter season. Within the law, we cannot shift other cash streams to address the Motor License Fund construction program without a defined means to repay the draw within the fiscal year,” she said.
