HARRISBURG, Pa. – With the arrival of the first snowflakes, PennDOT has updated its restrictions on major highways and interstates.
The speed limit on Interstate 99 in Centre, Blair and Bedford counties has been reduced to 45 miles an hour. The 45-mph limit was also in place on I-70 in Bedford and Fulton counties, U.S. Route 22 in Blair and Cambria counties and U.S. Route 219 in Cambria and Somerset counties.
On Sunday afternoon, the following vehicles were banned from all interstates south of I-80 under PennDOT’s tier 2 restrictions: Semi-trucks with no trailers, semis pulling unloaded or lightly loaded trailers, semis pulling loaded tandem trailers unless chains or other traction equipment is on board, some delivery trucks, passenger vehicles towing trailers, recreational vehicles, buses and motorcycles.
The same restrictions were instituted on the Pennsylvania Turnpike from the Ohio border to Cranberry Township, Butler County, and from Breezewood to the New Jersey border.
From Cranberry to Breezewood, tier 3 restrictions banned all commercial vehicles except semi-trucks with one trailer and chains or other traction equipment on board.
At 5 p.m. Sunday, the tier 2 restrictions restrictions went into effect on I-80 from I-99 to the New Jersey border and all other interstates north of 80.
Simultaneously, tier 3 restrictions that ban most commercial vehicles went into effect for all of I-99, I-86 and I-90; I-70 east of I-79; I-79 north of I-80; and I-80 from the Ohio border to I-99.
At 7 p.m. Sunday, tier 2 restrictions went into effect for the turnpike’s northeast extension from I-80 to Clarks Summit and at 11 p.m. Sunday, tier 3 limits are placed on I-81 north of I-84 and all of I-84 and I-380.
At 7:30 p.m. Sunday, PennDOT imposed tier 4 restrictions on I-99 in Bedford and Blair counties, barring all commercial vehicles from the highway.
PennDOT urges motorists to avoid travel during the storm if possible. If travel is necessary, use caution, reduce speeds and be aware of changing weather conditions.
