A virtual meeting hosted by officials within PennDOT’s District 9 on Wednesday allowed the department to show its progress on projects throughout Cambria County while also unveiling work that it will put out to bid in the coming years.
A key piece of PennDOT’s future plans for the county is an improvement project on state Route 756 (Elton Road) spanning from Alvin Avenue to Industrial Park Boulevard, near Richland Town Center, with the goal of improving intersection safety by improving sight distance, adding left turn lanes, improving driver awareness and updating traffic signals.
PennDOT says that the project will decrease lane-departure crashes by relocating utility poles out of the path of vehicular traffic and providing wider shoulders and curbed sidewalks.
Vince Greenland, assistant district executive for design, said that the anticipated bid opening for the project is during the first quarter of 2024 with a construction estimate ranging between $5 million and $10 million.
Other projects that PennDOT has planned for the future:
• State Route 56 from Widman Street to Walters Avenue: The project, which is anticipated to go out to bid in early 2025, calls for resurfacing, pipe replacements, bridge improvements, inlet and drainage updates as needed on the Johnstown Expressway from U.S. Route 219 to the Bedford Street exit in Richland, Conemaugh and Stonycreek townships, and the City of Johnstown. The construction estimate is between $5 million and $10 million.
• U.S. Route 22 interchanges: With the bid anticipated to open during the third quarter of this year, PennDOT is looking for concrete pavement reconstruction and overlay of ramps at the High Street and Rowena Drive interchanges near Ebensburg and the Munster and Gallitzin interchanges along the Route 22 corridor. The construction estimate is between $5 million and $10 million.
• U.S. Route 219 from Sunset Road to 10th Street: Going out to bid during the first quarter of 2024, this project will involve geometric curve improvements, along with guide rail and signage updates from Sunset Road to Maple Avenue in Carrolltown and Northern Cambria boroughs, and West Carroll and Susquehanna townships. The construction estimate ranges between $1 million and $5 million.
• U.S. Route 22 from state Route 164 to the Blair County line: This project, expected to go out to bid during the first quarter of 2026, will involve pavement surface improvements along with signing and pavement marking upgrades at an estimated cost of $10 million to $15 million.
• Johnstown Redevelopment Authority Access Road, Phase I: With work estimated to occur during the spring and summer of 2022, Phase I is the construction of an access road for the Johnstown Urban Industrial Park, sponsored by the Johns-town Redevelopment Authority. PennDOT noted that the project is funded through the Multi-Modal Transportation Fund and local funds. The project is within the limits of the City of Johnstown. The estimated contract amount is between $1 million and $5 million.
• Johnstown Redevelopment Authority Access Road, Phase II: With work estimated to occur during the summer and fall of 2023, Phase II is the construction of an interior access road for the Johnstown Urban Industrial Park, sponsored by the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority. PennDOT said that the project is funded through an ARC grant and local funds. The project is within the limits of the city of Johnstown. The estimated contract amount is between $1 million and $5 million.
Greenland also explained how PennDOT approaches asset management in pavement and how it selects which roadway will be resurfaced.
“It’s a very involved process,” Greenland said. “It includes each segment of road that we have in the district and looking at different factors, and comparing those factors to other segments of roadway to determine which one should be prioritized for paving.”
He explained that the amount of traffic that a roadway may see is a factor in the equation with truck traffic’s impact on the surface, serving a vital role in the decisions.
While PennDOT reported an uptick in use of salt, anti-skid and brine on its roadways this past winter compared to the 2019-20 season, salt and anti-skid usage was down compared to 2017-18 and 2018-19, according to Michael Peachey, the Cambria County maintenance manager.
Peachey also reported that PennDOT’s cost to maintain highways during winter was $6,315,000, a jump of almost $1.5 million from the previous year’s milder season. Peachey also pointed out that its 13 winter municipal service agreements throughout the county – totaling 91.75 miles – came to an average cost of $1,847 per mile, but allowed the department to focus on maintaining its major arteries, such as U.S. Route 22.
Even with the COVID-19 pandemic affecting available staffing, Peachey noted that crews were out around the clock during the season’s harshest weather.
“From mid-January to the end of February, I think we had crews out every weekend,” Peachey said. “Twenty-four/seven, including weekends. It was a trying six weeks, but we got through it.”
PennDOT’s municipal liquid fuels allocation in the county dropped from $6,152,277 to $5,713,497 this year, a 7.7% decrease.
“We adapt and overcome to preserve our assets,” said David Kammerer, the department’s assistant district executive for maintenance. “I think everybody’s been doing a fine job, and we’re here to partner and help and continue to maintain the assets within the county.”
