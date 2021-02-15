In response to forecasted winter weather and the potential for icy conditions throughout much of the state on Monday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) plan to implement restrictions on trucks and other vehicles on certain roadways around the state.
These restrictions will begin at 6 p.m. Monday according to a PennDOT release, and will remain in place until conditions warrant their removal. Additional speed and vehicle restrictions on these and other interstates could be added depending on changing conditions.
Restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 1 of the commonwealth's weather event vehicle restriction plan:
• Interstate 70 from the West Virginia border to the PA Turnpike;
• Interstate 76 (PA Turnpike mainline) in both directions from the Breezewood interchange (Exit 161) to the Ohio border;
• The entire length of Interstate 79;
• Interstate 80 from Interstate 99 to the Ohio border;
• The entire length of Interstate 86;
• The entire length of Interstate 90;
• The entire length of Interstate 279;
• The entire length of Interstate 376; and
• The entire length of Interstate 579.
Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:
• Tractors without trailers;
• Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;
• Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;
• Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;
• Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV's, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;
• Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;
• School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD's); and
• Motorcycles.
Restrictions will be communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website at www.511pa.com and smartphone apps.
PennDOT urges motorists to avoid travel during the storm if possible. But if travel is necessary, use caution, reduce speeds and be aware of changing weather conditions.
Freezing temperatures are expected, so motorists should be aware of blowing and drifting snow, which can cause icy areas on roadways, including overpasses and bridges.
With freezing temperatures, roads that only look wet may actually be icy, and extra caution is needed when approaching bridges and highway ramps where ice can form without warning.
