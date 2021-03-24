PennDOT announced that Pugliano Construction Co. Inc. of Pittsburgh will start work on Route 2016 (Rockdale Road) in Black Township, Somerset County, on Monday.
Work on this bridge consists of the replacement of the existing structure with a precast concrete box culvert. Other work to be completed includes tree removal, minor roadway approach work, guide rail and drainage improvements.
The project is the first of three bridges to be replaced under this contract with Pugliano Construction Co.
Beginning Monday, work will take place under daylight traffic control. Then on April 5, traffic for this bridge will be detoured using a 4.75-mile detour. It will follow Route 2016 (Rockdale Road), Route 3011 (Markelton School Road), T-439 (Fox Road), and back to Route 2016 (Rockdale Road). This detour will be in place until June 4.
Also included in this contract are two box culvert replacements on Route 3015 (Water Level Road). These will take place after the first bridge is completed, more details will follow.
All work on this $2 million project is expected to be completed by late-September.
