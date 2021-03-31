PennDOT announced Tuesday that Gulisek Construction LLC, of Mount Pleasant, will begin work for the pavement preservation, bridge preservation and safety enhancements of 4.4 miles of Route 219 in Summit Township, Somerset County, starting on April 6.
The week of April 5, the contractor will begin removing the shoulder rumble strips. Then the week of April 12, work will begin on concrete patch replacements.
Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each direction through the duration of this project. Motorists are advised to use caution and watch for construction personnel and equipment within the work zone.
Overall work will consist of 4.4 miles of pavement preservation, bridge preservation, and safety enhancements to the existing four-lane facility. Concrete patching and overlaying will take place on the four-lane roadways, a small portion of two-lane roadway will also be milled and overlayed.
High tension cable barrier will be placed in the medians, and all other guide rails will be replaced. Five sets of dual mainline structures will have an epoxy overlay placed on the decks, as well as additional minor repair work.
All work on this $7.5 million project is expected to be completed by late November.
