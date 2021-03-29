The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced on Friday that Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. of State College will start bridge preservation work on Thursday on the first of two bridges in this contract in Croyle and White townships, Cambria County.
Work will begin on T-352 (Lake Road) over the South Fork Branch of the Little Conemaugh River. Two separate detours will be used for this bridge. The first is a five-mile detour for cars, it will follow T-352 (Lake Road) to Route 2006 (Frankstown Road) to Route 869 (Locust Street).
A separate detour is in place for buses and recreational vehicles. It will follow Route 219, Route 3024 (Lake Street), to Route 869 (Locust Street). The detours are anticipated to be in place until approximately May 14.
Work on the T -561 (Foster Road) structure is anticipated to begin in late-April. Traffic at this structure will also utilize a 2.6-mile detour, it will follow T-561(Foster Road) to Fiske Road to Route 53 to Van Ormer Road. PennDOT will issue more details closer to the closure.
Overall work on both structures will include the removal of the existing roadway surface, the placement of a new composite concrete deck, elimination of open barrier joints and minor substructure repairs. Minor roadway approach work and guide rail upgrades will also take place.
All work on this $812,218 project is expected to be completed by August 2021. Work is weather dependent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.