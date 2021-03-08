The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced on Monday that prime contractor, Grannas Brothers Stone and Asphalt Co., of Hollidaysburg, will continue improvement work on a one-mile stretch of Route 219, between Dutch Road and Route 4013 (Sunset Road) in East Carroll Township and Carrolltown Borough.
On Monday, the contractor will start setting construction signs and begin drainage work. Improvements of sidewalks, curbing, ADA ramps will then take place, along with milling and paving work.
This work will be done using daylight flaggers with one-lane closures.
PennDOT advises that motorists can expect delays up to 15 minutes.
This work is part of a larger project that began in 2020. All work on the $6 million project is expected to be completed by the end of June.
Work on the project will be in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and the state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-
specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.