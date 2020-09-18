PennDOT is in the preliminary stages of replacing Abex Bridge, Conemaugh Township supervisors said.
There’s no timeline or definitive price tag for the project but studies are getting underway to replace the 1970s-era bridge, which crosses Quemahoning Creek in the township, Township Chairman Steve Buncich said.
Conemaugh Township officials received word this month that the project will be state-funded and voted to file a resolution necessary to allow planning to move forward.
“It won’t be starting this year,” Buncich said.
