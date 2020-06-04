Cornerstone Road east of Shanksville in Stonycreek Township, Somerset County, will be closed to traffic during daylight hours beginning Monday as Somerset County maintenance crews make repairs to the roadway, PennDOT announced this week.
Traffic will be detoured along Causeway Drive between Shanksville and Route 160.
The detour will be in place from 7 a.m. to approximately 3:30 p.m. each day for about two weeks, according to PennDOT.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.