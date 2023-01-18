INDIANA, Pa. – PennDOT will post plans online for repairs to the overpass carrying state Route 403 over U.S. Route 22 in East Wheatfield Township, Indiana County, south of Dilltown.
The presentation will be available from Jan. 20 through Feb. 3.
To access the webpage, visit www.PennDOT.gov/District10; click on the "Public Meetings" link under the "District Links" heading; pick the "Indiana County" box, and then choose the "PA 403 over U.S. 22 Project" tile.
Construction of the project is anticipated for spring of 2023 and a temporary nighttime closure of U.S. 22's westbound lanes will be in place.
