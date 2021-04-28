On Wednesday, PennDOT announced that a detour will be placed on state Route 96 for work on the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) superstructure replacement project on Camp Ground Road within Shawnee State Park in Napier Township, Bedford County.
Work on this project consists of replacement of the campground entrance bridge superstructure, along with any miscellaneous construction that needs completed.
This work will require a two-day detour of Route 96 which runs under Camp Ground Road within Shawnee State Park. Traffic will be detoured using State Park Road (main roadway through Shawnee State Park) and Turner Camp Road off of Route 96. Visitors will still be able to access all areas of the park following the posted detours. Access to the campground throughout the project will be via Turner Camp Road.
The detour will be in place from 7 a.m. Thursday until 6 p.m. Friday.
Work on this $636,398 project is expected to be completed by July 18.
George S. Hann and Son, Inc., of Fort Littleton, is the contactor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.