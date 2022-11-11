JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – PennDOT will hold an open house and plans display on the proposed Route 403 – U.S. 219 to Route 985 Safety Improvement Project in Hooversville and Benson boroughs and Shade, Quemahoning and Conemaugh townships in Somerset County from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Conemaugh Township Municipal Building, 1120 Tire Hill Road, Johnstown.
The meeting will update the community on the project schedule and the approach to controlling traffic during the construction. PennDOT representatives will be available to answer questions and receive comments on the project.
Information: 814-696-7171 or jhimmelwri@pa.gov.
