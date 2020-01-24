The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will soon display its plans for the replacement of a bridge that carries Glades Pike (Route 31) over the Stonycreek River in Somerset County.
The plans will be displayed at an open house that will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Berlin Community Building, 700 North St., Berlin, according to a press release distributed by PennDOT officials in Hollidaysburg.
The bridge is located on the border between Brothersvalley Township and Stonycreek Township, north of Berlin.
According to plans, the project will consist of the replacement of the existing bridge structure, along with minor roadway approach work. Traffic will be detoured during the construction process.
The purpose of the open house “is to provide the public an opportunity to review and comment on the proposed project,” according to PennDOT. Representatives from PennDOT and the project team will be available to answer questions and accept public comments.
Any person requiring special aid or additional information regarding the meeting can contact the project manager, Bruce E. Schweitzer, by phone at 814-696-7198 or by e-mail at bschweitze@pa.gov.
