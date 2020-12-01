PennDOT announced Tuesday that plans are to be displayed online for the replacement of two bridges on Route 160 in the Wilmore area.
One of the bridges targeted for replacement carries Main Street over the Little Conemaugh River in Wilmore Borough, and the other carries Evergreen Road over the North Branch of the Little Conemaugh River in Summerhill Township.
The existing structures are to be replaced with what PennDOT described as “new two-span prestressed concrete bulb-tee beam bridges.”
The plans will be posted online from Dec. 8 through Dec. 22 in order to give members of the public the opportunity to comment on the proposed project. They will be available for viewing by going to www.penndot.gov/district9, clicking on the “Public Meetings” link in the “District Links” right-hand sidebar, clicking on the “Cambria County” link and choosing the “Route 160 Bridge Replacements” page.
Anyone who requires more information on the project was advised by PennDOT to contact Raymond J. Seese, project manager, by phone at 814-696-6821 or by email at raseese@pa.gov.
