A daylight detour around Ott Road for a project in East Carroll, West Carroll, Elder and Susquehanna townships is scheduled this week.
According to PennDOT, the first phase of four phased closures will begin at 7 a.m. Monday. Ott Road will be closed between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. through Friday from Carroll Road to near Sunset Road.
The detour will utilize Carroll Road, U.S. Route 219, Sunset Road and Tower Road.
When the first phase is complete, the contractor will begin its second phase, which will include daylight detours from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on 2.6 miles of Tower Road, between Sunset Road and Number Nine Road. This detour will utilize Sunset Road, U.S. Route 219 and Number Nine Road. Each phase is anticipated to take a week to complete, depending on weather.
A third phase will be for paving of Ott Road, using the same detour as the first phase.
A fourth phase will be for the paving of Tower Road, using the same detour as phase three.
These phases of work are all to be completed before the school year begins, depending on weather.
Overall work on this $3.1 million project consists of tree trimming and removal, upgrades to guiderail and signage, new cross pipes and inlets, paving and full depth reclamation of the roadway.
