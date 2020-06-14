Flaggers will direct traffic beginning Monday on Route 403 in Conemaugh and Quemahoning townships, Somerset County, as crews perform what PennDOT described as “geotechnical core boring work.”
The work is to be done between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. between Hickory Street in Davidsville and Wilbur Road south of Hooversville. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in areas where work is being done.
All work is expected to be completed by July 3, according to PennDOT. The contractor doing the work is Navarro & Wright Consulting Engineers Inc., of New Cumberland.
