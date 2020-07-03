Workers will apply high-friction surface treatments this summer to several roads in Cambria and Somerset counties, PennDOT said Thursday.
Affected roads in Cambria County are sections of Route 160 in Summerhill Township and of William Penn Avenue in Johnstown and East Taylor Township.
In Somerset County, workers will treat the northbound off-ramp leading from U.S. Route 219 to Route 403 in Conemaugh Township.
The project is scheduled to begin on Monday and also includes several roads in Huntingdon, Blair, Bedford and Fulton counties. Work at each location is expected to take between two to six days to complete. All work on the $1 million project is expected to be complete by late October.
Traffic will be controlled by flaggers while work is underway.
