PennDOT officials will conduct an open house and plans display to inform the public of the proposed Shade Creek bridge replacement project on state Route 601 (Seanor Road) in Paint Township, Somerset County.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 to 7 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Paint Township Municipal Building, 1741 Basin Dr., Windber.
The purpose of the meeting is to provide the public with an opportunity to review and comment on the proposed project. Representatives from PennDOT and the project team will be available to answer questions and receive comments regarding the project, according to meeting organizers.
