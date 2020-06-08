A 13.3-mile-long detour will be in place in Cambria Township for much of the summer as workers replace the bridge that carries Colver Road over Blacklick Creek, PennDOT announced Monday.
The detour around the project area will use Colver Road, Plank Road, Center Street and West Highland Avenue. It is scheduled to be in place from June 15 through Aug. 12; once it is lifted, traffic through the project area will be directed by flaggers as work continues.
The existing bridge structure is to be replaced with a concrete box culvert. The $725,285 project is expected to be completed by late August. The prime contractor for the project is Cottle’s Asphalt Maintenance Inc., of Everett.
