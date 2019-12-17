A new paint job on a downtown Johnstown bridge will require detouring traffic for several months in the summer of 2021, PennDOT representatives told those attending a public meeting Tuesday.
The Franklin Street bridge rehabilitation project will require the street closure from Somerset to Vine streets from July through October 2021, officials said.
“This is an existing steel truss structure built in 1900,” said James Bittner, project manager for PennDOT, on Tuesday at the plan display meeting in Johnstown City Council chambers.
“We are planning to repaint it fully, while applying some minor structural steel repairs.”
Originally, PennDOT planned to repave the area of the bridge, but the city completed repaving earlier this year in conjunction with the ongoing sewer projects.
Traffic and pedestrian detours will be posted, using Vine, Bedford, Haynes and Somerset streets, Bittner said.
Sherm Weible, of Johnstown, was one of the only local residents to attend the display meeting.
He said he didn’t expect any problems from the work, and only came to the meeting to see what the plans included.
“I used to work on bridges,” Weible said. “I thought there might be somebody I know here.”
Johnstown Assistant Fire Chief Jeff McCann, Capt. Ray Penatzer and firefighters Bobby McNulty and Anthony Henry came to see the plans. McCann said the fire department has been able to adapt to numerous traffic issues created by recent sewer work and other construction, so the Franklin Street work should not significantly affect response.
He asked about provisions for those using the Stonycreek for recreational purposes, including kayaking.
Bittner said there will be signs warning boaters of overhead bridge work, but the waterway will remain open for recreation.
A timeline presented at the meeting says bids for the project will be advertised in January 2021, with work to begin as early as March 2021.
Detours would be established after the July 4 holiday in 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.