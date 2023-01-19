ST. MICHAEL, Pa. – PennDOT provided an early look on Wednesday at plans for a pair of bridge replacement projects scheduled for 2027 on state Route 160 in the Sidman area.
Sean Hart, of Michael Baker, the contracted design consultant for PennDOT, said the project will involve replacing the superstructures of the bridges carrying Route 160 (Forest Hills Drive) over Otto Run in Adams Township and Route 160 (Mill Road) over the South Fork of the Little Conemaugh River in Croyle Township.
“We’re doing superstructure replacement,” Hart said. “Superstructure is the barriers, the sidewalk, the deck, beams and the bearings there. We will not be doing anything to the substructure.”
Hart said the project will take about one month per bridge. It’s expected to involve minimal work on the roads leading up to the bridges.
While construction is going on, traffic will be detoured onto Route 869, to U.S. Route 219, to Route 53 and back to Route 160, Hart said.
The roughly $2 million project will begin in summer 2027.
Representatives of area businesses such as Ethan Kabler, director of operations at MMI Door in Sidman, attended PennDOT’s plans display event at the St. Michael fire hall to see how the planned detour would impact them and their customers.
Kabler said that he spoke with a representative about why other options weren’t being used, but he felt a lot more comfortable finding out that the project will not begin for another four years, giving the company time to plan for the detour.
