The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is inviting the public to attend an open house Tuesday to gather input on the agency’s proposed safety study for a stretch of Route 756 in the Richland Township area.
PennDOT studied the corridor between Leventry Road and Post Street with plans to make improvements but public input is being sought in regard to potential safety concerns, pedestrian/transportation needs and local land use, department officials said.
Anyone with knowledge of historic resources in the project area is encouraged to attend as well.
The meeting is set from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Richland Township Municipal Building at 322 Schoolhouse Road.
