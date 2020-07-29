PennDOT announced this week that it is seeking motorists’ input on traffic safety and driving behaviors through its annual online Highway Safety Survey, which can be found at www.penndot.gov/safety.
“Safety is our top priority, and we value continued public engagement in making our roadways safer,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said.
“The results from this annual survey help us gauge participants’ attitudes on highway safety and potentially allow us to adjust our safety activities so we can further reduce crashes and fatalities.”
The survey will be available on PennDOT’s website through Aug. 17 and should take about five minutes to complete. All responses, including the “comments” fields, are anonymous.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.