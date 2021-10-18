Passing a stopped school bus is a serious offense in Pennsylvania, which is why PennDOT, law enforcement and schools across the state team up every October to raise awareness for Operation Safe Stop.
Wednesday marks the 25th anniversary of the program.
“People really need to be aware,” Richland Superintendent Arnold Nadonley said.
Not only is he an administrator, but he’s also a school transportation safety advocate and bus driver.
Nadonley earned his credentials to ferry students to and from school two years ago as a way to help, and he encourages others in the district get their training. He’s seen drivers ignore the flashing red and amber lights of a school bus more than once.
“It’s hard for me to fathom that people don’t see this big yellow thing coming down the road,” Nadonley said.
Last year, the cameras that Richland installed on fronts and backs of the vehicles caught roughly 125 violators of the state law.
According to PennDOT’s website, drivers must stop at least 10 feet away from a stopped bus with its red lights flashing, whether that’s behind it, driving toward it or arriving at an intersection where it’s loading or unloading. Failure to do so can result in fines, points on a driver’s license or suspension of driving privileges. The only time it’s permitted to continue driving is if a barrier, median or guide rail separates the lanes of travel.
“If there’s no median, period, that is an area that you must obey that law,” said Monica Jones, PennDOT safety press officer.
At Richland, one of the worst areas for offenders is Scalp Avenue because it’s a four-lane road. Nadonley said that just because the bus is stopped on the other side of the road doesn’t mean traffic can continue in the opposite lanes.
“We’re talking about a life that can be ended because of someone rushing,” he said.
To track violators, PennDOT provides Operation Safe Stop coordinators at school districts, transportation services and law enforcement with a form that is then faxed or emailed back to the organization by Nov. 1.
In order to help spread awareness about the importance of this initiative, Richland officials have shared information on social media and the district website. PennDOT has also taken to social media, Jones said.
“We are just creating public awareness,” she said.
Jones added that the point of the program is to remind drivers that their schedule is not more important than the lives of children and their safety.
At Tri-County Transportation – which provides bus service for Cambria Heights, Portage Area, Northern Cambria, United, Penns Manor Area and Purchase Line school districts – Operation Safe Stop is an important initiative.
“We have it happen, unfortunately, every day,” facilities manager Amanda Horzath said, describing the program as a good way to raise awareness about school bus laws.
“In an instant, something horrible could happen,” Horzath added.
Bob Koban, TCT vice president, said the bus safety week that coincides with the initiative also provides an opportunity for the company to show appreciation for its drivers. Throughout the year, TCT shows appreciation for employees with prizes, gift cards and parties.
“Without the employees, we don’t have a business,” Koban said. “There’s a lot of challenges and we’re appreciative that we have the drivers that want to do it.”
